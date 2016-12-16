Leinehertz 106.5 mobil

Kategorie Veranstaltungen
16.12.2016 22:00 

leinehertz club: Do the Vibration

100% vinyl & 100% real !
„Do The Vibration“ mit special guest Dan Dynomite (Feeling Nice/ tramp records). Dans` Name ist Programm und so zünden Mr. Dynomite und die Residents Oonops & Satenga das reinste Tanzfeuerwerk aus knallharten Funk, Soul, Beats & Grooves. Klingt nicht nur nach einer explosiven Mischung, das ist purer Treibstoff für Herz und Hüften!


Oonops & Satenga guest: Dan Dynomite

 

Fr. 16.12.2016

22 Uhr

Cumberlandsche Galerie, Prinzenstraße 9, 30159 Hannover

