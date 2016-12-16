Die neue Leinehertz Web App für Smartphones erreichen Sie unter: m.leinehertz.net
100% vinyl & 100% real ! „Do The Vibration“ mit special guest Dan Dynomite (Feeling Nice/ tramp records). Dans` Name ist Programm und so zünden Mr. Dynomite und die Residents Oonops & Satenga das reinste Tanzfeuerwerk aus knallharten Funk, Soul, Beats & Grooves.
100% vinyl & 100% real !
„Do The Vibration“ mit special guest Dan Dynomite (Feeling Nice/ tramp records). Dans` Name ist Programm und so zünden Mr. Dynomite und die Residents Oonops & Satenga das reinste Tanzfeuerwerk aus knallharten Funk, Soul, Beats & Grooves. Klingt nicht nur nach einer explosiven Mischung, das ist purer Treibstoff für Herz und Hüften!
Oonops & Satenga guest: Dan Dynomite
Fr. 16.12.2016
22 Uhr
Cumberlandsche Galerie, Prinzenstraße 9, 30159 Hannover
TYPO3 Cumulus Flash tag cloud by TYPO3Macher (based on WP Cumulus Flash tag cloud by Roy Tanck) requires Flash Player 9 or better.
©2016 LeineHertz 106einhalb service by: Mojo Web Impressum | Start | Login | mobile Version